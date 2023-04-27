NewsVideos
MG Comet EV First Drive Review: India's Most Affordable Electric Car Is Here

|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The MG Comet EV is the India's smallest and most affordable electric car, launched in the country at Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom price). With a 230 KM range extracted via a 17.3 kwh battery pack, the MG Comet EV promises to offer a city car that can be your everyday vehicle. Along with this, the MG Comet offers many class leading features as well. We got to drive the MG Comet EV recently and here's our first drive review of the electric hatchback.

