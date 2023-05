videoDetails

MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

A shocking incident has come to light in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. A MiG-21 has crashed on the roof of a house in a village in Hanumangarh. Two villagers have died in this accident. At the same time, the pilot is being told safe.