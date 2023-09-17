trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663627
Minor student's scarf pulled, Baba shot in legs by police

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Ambedkar Nagar Police Encounter: In Ambedkar nagar, two accused who pulled the girl's dupatta were shot by the police. Let us tell you that during the medical examination, the accused were running away after snatching the rifle. Miscreants had pulled the dupatta of a student coming from school on a bicycle, due to loss of balance the student fell on the road, where the motorcycle coming from behind crushed the student. Initially the police considered it a road accident, but when the family members saw the video of the incident, they took action in the matter.
