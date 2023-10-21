trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678102
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mission Gaganyaan Launch Video: ISRO has successfully tested the first manned mission

|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Gaganyaan Mission LIVE: India's space agency ISRO has successfully tested the first manned mission. It has been launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Follow Us

All Videos

Biden has expressed concern over the return of 41 diplomats to Canada
play icon6:38
Biden has expressed concern over the return of 41 diplomats to Canada
India Canada News: US State Department gave a big statement on India-Canada dispute
play icon7:15
India Canada News: US State Department gave a big statement on India-Canada dispute
Gaganyaan Testing: Gaganyaan launch time changed at the last moment.
play icon4:29
Gaganyaan Testing: Gaganyaan launch time changed at the last moment.
ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: When ISRO came to a halt, Kalpana Chawla remembered
play icon10:24
ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: When ISRO came to a halt, Kalpana Chawla remembered
Mission Gaganyaan will not be launched today, ISRO Chief S. Somanath told the reason
play icon2:4
Mission Gaganyaan will not be launched today, ISRO Chief S. Somanath told the reason

Trending Videos

Biden has expressed concern over the return of 41 diplomats to Canada
play icon6:38
Biden has expressed concern over the return of 41 diplomats to Canada
India Canada News: US State Department gave a big statement on India-Canada dispute
play icon7:15
India Canada News: US State Department gave a big statement on India-Canada dispute
Gaganyaan Testing: Gaganyaan launch time changed at the last moment.
play icon4:29
Gaganyaan Testing: Gaganyaan launch time changed at the last moment.
ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: When ISRO came to a halt, Kalpana Chawla remembered
play icon10:24
ISRO Mission Gaganyaan LIVE Testing: When ISRO came to a halt, Kalpana Chawla remembered
Mission Gaganyaan will not be launched today, ISRO Chief S. Somanath told the reason
play icon2:4
Mission Gaganyaan will not be launched today, ISRO Chief S. Somanath told the reason
Israel Hamas War Update,Israel,Hamas,israel palestine conflict,hamas attack israel,israel palestine news,Israel war,israel hamas conflict,israel new hindi live,world cup 2023 live,zee news israel live,israeli war coverage in hindi live,MP Assembly Election,Rajasthan Election,Assembly Election 2023,Israel Destructive Weapons,Biden Israel Visit,zee news war live news,jinping putin meeting,Israel news,Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live,Gaganyaan TV-D1 Isro,