Mitchell Starc breaks Pat Cummins' 'most expensive IPL buy' record

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history, bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 crore. Australian captain Pat Cummins has created history. Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction for Rs 20.50 crore.

