trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695396
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submits resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Voting for the assembly elections in Mizoram was held on 7 November. ZPM has got majority in Mizoram. ZPM has won 27 seats. Whereas, MNF has got 10 seats. BJP has won 2 seats here. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has submitted his resignation.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Results 2023: Victory of Modi's 'guarantees', say BJP
Play Icon5:32
Assembly Election Results 2023: Victory of Modi's 'guarantees', say BJP
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
Play Icon6:26
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
Play Icon8:4
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
Play Icon5:7
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
Play Icon5:44
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Results 2023: Victory of Modi's 'guarantees', say BJP
play icon5:32
Assembly Election Results 2023: Victory of Modi's 'guarantees', say BJP
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
play icon6:26
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, To Kendall Jenner At 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon8:4
'...insult Ramcharitmanas' claims Shehzad Poonawalla
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
play icon5:7
Assembly Election Result 2023: Country has rejected negativity, says PM Modi on Congress
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
play icon5:44
Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and Tamilnadu
mizoram election results live,Election results live,Mizoram Election 2023,Assembly election results live,mizoram election results 2023 live,assembly election results 2023 live,election results 2023 live,election news,BJP,Zoramthanga,Assembly Election Results 2023,Mizoram news,Election Results,Mizoram election results,mizoram election 2023 live,mizoram latest news,Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live,zoramthanga loses,zoramthanga resignation,mizoram chunav,