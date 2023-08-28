trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654642
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi distributed appointment letters to 51 thousand youth. PM Modi said that infrastructure is developing rapidly in the country. Employment opportunities are being created. The youth are serving the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave appointment letters to about 51 thousand youths under the employment fair through video conferencing.
