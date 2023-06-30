NewsVideos
Modi government preparing to bring UCC bill in Parliament Monsoon session!...

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Modi government is going to play a big bet regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). According to sources, the central government may introduce the Uniform Civil Code bill in the Parliament in this monsoon session. The bill regarding Uniform Civil Code law can also be sent to the parliamentary committee.

