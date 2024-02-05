trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718127
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Speech: PM Modi gave a speech in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address. In his speech, PM Modi has given a big warning to the terrorists. See the important points of Modi's Lok Sabha speech.

All Videos

'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Play Icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Play Icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Play Icon15:13
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
Play Icon2:20
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon15:27
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
play icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
play icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
play icon15:13
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
play icon2:20
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi
play icon15:27
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi