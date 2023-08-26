trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653863
Modi made a big disclosure on 'Chandrayaan', watch video

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
PM Modi Speech on Chandrayaan-3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Delhi after returning from ISRO Command Center today. During this, PM Modi addressed near Delhi airport.
PM Modi informs ISRO scientists,says,'earned people's trust through austerity'
play icon12:16
PM Modi informs ISRO scientists,says,'earned people's trust through austerity'
Pragyan Rover completes distance of about 8 meters on Moon
play icon6:43
Pragyan Rover completes distance of about 8 meters on Moon
“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
play icon1:4
“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
play icon1:56
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
play icon2:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru

