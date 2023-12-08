trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696829
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi makes 'Wed in India' bid to 'billionaires'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that promote destination wedding in India. Prime Minister Modi has made a special appeal from Devbhoomi. Prime Minister Modi has asked why you go abroad for marriage instead of getting married in God's land, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand?
Follow Us

All Videos

Over Rs 200 crore found in IT raids
Play Icon35:44
Over Rs 200 crore found in IT raids
Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
Play Icon4:24
Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
Play Icon5:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Play Icon4:18
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Play Icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on

Trending Videos

Over Rs 200 crore found in IT raids
play icon35:44
Over Rs 200 crore found in IT raids
Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
play icon4:24
Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
play icon5:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
play icon4:18
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
play icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
pm modi on destination wedding,PM Modi Live,Destination Wedding,wedding in india,Indian Wedding,PM Modi,Destination weddings,pm modi on destination weddings,Narendra Modi,wedding destination,pm modi about destination wedding,pm modi on wedding,Indian weddings,modi on destination weddings,pm modi on rich indians,top destination wedding places,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi in destination wedding,pm modi on rich indians marriage,Zee News,Top news,trending news,