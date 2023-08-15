trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649432
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
PM Modi Speech: On Tuesday, on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor on the ramparts of the historic Red Fort and addressed the country.

All Videos

Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
play icon5:17
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
play icon2:34
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
play icon5:24
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav, From Struggles To Success
play icon2:9
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav, From Struggles To Success
PM Modi's announcement, said - I will come again on August 15 next year. PM Modi Speech
play icon2:9
PM Modi's announcement, said - I will come again on August 15 next year. PM Modi Speech

Trending Videos

Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
play icon5:17
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
play icon2:34
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
play icon5:24
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav, From Struggles To Success
play icon2:9
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav, From Struggles To Success
PM Modi's announcement, said - I will come again on August 15 next year. PM Modi Speech
play icon2:9
PM Modi's announcement, said - I will come again on August 15 next year. PM Modi Speech
Independence Day 2023,PM Modi Speech On Independence Day 2023 LIVE,15 august celebration,Independence Day,77th Independence Day,Independence Day celebration,independence day status,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,PM Modi,har ghar tringa abhiyan,Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign,Independence Day Songs,Amit Shah,15 august 2023,Har Ghar Tiranga,Ahmedabad,Patriotic song,India,15 august celebration,Independence day PM Modi Speech,