'Modi Sarkar' won heart of Padma Shri 'Qadri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST

Padma Shri awardee Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri said such a thing in front of Prime Minister Modi that he has come in headlines. Ahmed Qadri told the PM that he felt that the BJP government would never give him this honour.