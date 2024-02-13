trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721013
Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the UAE for a two-day visit. During this visit, PM Modi will inaugurate a grand and the first Hindu temple in the UAE on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the first day of PM Modi's visit, a significant agreement has been reached between India and the UAE regarding the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

