Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
PM Modi UAE Visit Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached UAE on a two-day visit. Addressing the Indian community at the stadium in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that today I also thank my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for organizing this wonderful event. Listen to PM Modi's full speech from UAE.

