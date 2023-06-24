NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi will visit Egypt's 1000 year old mosque...has special connection with Bohra Muslims!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Egypt after the US tour. PM Modi will visit the Al Hakeem Mosque in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

All Videos

'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
play icon2:47
'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
play icon0:53
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
play icon11:57
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
Russia Wagner Forces: Mayor of Moscow's statement came on rebellion - Army is taking action
play icon1:40
Russia Wagner Forces: Mayor of Moscow's statement came on rebellion - Army is taking action
PM Modi USA Visit: American singer Mary Millben touched PM's feet
play icon5:19
PM Modi USA Visit: American singer Mary Millben touched PM's feet

Trending Videos

'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
play icon2:47
'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
play icon0:53
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
play icon11:57
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
Russia Wagner Forces: Mayor of Moscow's statement came on rebellion - Army is taking action
play icon1:40
Russia Wagner Forces: Mayor of Moscow's statement came on rebellion - Army is taking action
PM Modi USA Visit: American singer Mary Millben touched PM's feet
play icon5:19
PM Modi USA Visit: American singer Mary Millben touched PM's feet
PM Modi US visit,pm modi egypt visit,PM Modi,pm modi egypt,pm will visit egypt al hakeem mosque,modi egypt visit,narendra modi egypt visit,pm narendra modi egypt visit,pm modi going to egypt,pm modi to visit america,PM Narendra Modi,Modi US visit,modi in egypt,modi egypt,pm modi to visit us,PM Modi speech,Narendra Modi,modi meets egypt pm,modi to visit egypt,Egypt visit,Muslims,muslims modi,bohra muslims modi,