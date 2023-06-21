NewsVideos
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
While America is excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to America, China's sleeplessness is disturbed. China has accused America that it is provoking India, meanwhile PM Modi has also made it clear that India is fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and dignity.

