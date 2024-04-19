Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mohan Bhagwat reaches to Cast his vote

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
First phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections is taking place today. Amid this, Mohan Bhagwat has reached to Cast his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Know what all he said after casting his vote.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
Play Icon08:02
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:13
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Imran Khan's threat to Pakistan government
Play Icon31:17
Imran Khan's threat to Pakistan government
Who instigated violence on Ram Navami in Bengal?
Play Icon47:34
Who instigated violence on Ram Navami in Bengal?

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
play icon8:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:13
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Imran Khan's threat to Pakistan government
play icon31:17
Imran Khan's threat to Pakistan government
Who instigated violence on Ram Navami in Bengal?
play icon47:34
Who instigated violence on Ram Navami in Bengal?