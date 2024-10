videoDetails

Mohan Bhagwat to Attend RSS National Executive Meet In Mathura From Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Mathura visit today. Will attend the All India Executive Board meeting. Sangh chief will be on tour for 8 days. Discussion will be held on 25 and 26 October. Many important issues of the country will be discussed. Provincial pracharaks and co-Sangh directors of 46 states will be present.