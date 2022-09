Monkeys terrorize tourists at India’s Taj Mahal monument

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Tourists visiting India's White-Marble Taj Mahal monument in northern Agra city have been struck by monkey menace with the primates attacking them. The monkeys forage for food around the entrance to the 17th-century monument in the northern city of Agra, where visitors' bags are scanned and food thrown away.