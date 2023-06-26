NewsVideos
videoDetails

Monsoon arrives in Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously after 62 years

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Monsoon 2023: This has happened after 62 years in Delhi and Mumbai when the monsoon has knocked together. According to IMD, monsoon has arrived in Delhi and Mumbai 2 days before the scheduled time. Know the latest weather related updates.

All Videos

Opponents surprised to see Modi's charm!
play icon6:54
Opponents surprised to see Modi's charm!
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken
play icon2:18
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken
IMD issues high alert over heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
play icon1:51
IMD issues high alert over heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam
play icon1:55
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam
PM Modi returns India after five-day long foreign trip
play icon14:9
PM Modi returns India after five-day long foreign trip

Trending Videos

Opponents surprised to see Modi's charm!
play icon6:54
Opponents surprised to see Modi's charm!
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken
play icon2:18
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken
IMD issues high alert over heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
play icon1:51
IMD issues high alert over heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam
play icon1:55
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam
PM Modi returns India after five-day long foreign trip
play icon14:9
PM Modi returns India after five-day long foreign trip
monsoon 2023,monsoon 2023 in india,monsoon 2023 update,monsoon 2023 in maharashtra,monsoon 2023 forecast,Delhi,Delhi monsoon,delhi monsoon news today,delhi monsoon 2023,delhi monsoon today,delhi monsoon update,Delhi weather today,Delhi rain,delhi rain today,Rain In Delhi,rain in delhi today,rain in delhi ncr today,Heavy rainfall,weather forecast for today,weather forecast,Weather,Mumbai Rainfall,mumbai rainfall today,mumbai rainfall news,Zee News,