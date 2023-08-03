trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644066
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: In Nuh Hinsa's Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive interview said that my video is running in all channels, I did not say anything wrong about any particular religion, I called upon people to visit the temple in large numbers Was. At the same time, Monu said that I have no role in the Nuh violence case, I have no role in the Junaid murder case, I did not even know Junaid.

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
play icon0:54
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
play icon2:15
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
play icon3:59
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters

