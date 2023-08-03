trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644064
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, the name of Monu Manesar is being discussed the most. Monu Manesar is accused of inciting violence after his video went viral. Meanwhile, Monu Manesar told in an exclusive interview to Zee News that he has nothing to do with the Nuh violence. The allegations being leveled against him are false.

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
play icon0:54
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
play icon2:15
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
play icon3:59
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters

