Moose Wala’s Barsi: Singer’s father appeals Punjab govt to allow fans to attend ceremony

|Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father on March 19 appealed to the government to allow the fans to attend his ‘Barsi’. The Punjab Police has tightened security in the state as a fierce manhunt is underway in the state to nab Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh. Therefore, the roads leading to the venue are cordoned off. Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said, “I appeal to the government to allow the traffic to come in here. It is a religious program. I assure that this would be a peaceful event. If any untoward incident happens, I will be responsible for it.”

