Moradabad murder Breaking: BJP leader murdered in broad daylight, case registered against four people. crime news

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Moradabad murder Breaking: The incident of murder of a BJP leader has come to light in Moradabad, tell that while walking in the park outside the house, bike riding miscreants shot. Police has registered a case against the Asboli block chief, a murder case has been registered against a total of four people.

Russia launches Luna-25 moon mission amid India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
play icon1:40
 Russia launches Luna-25 moon mission amid India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Ujjain Breaking: Incident of teaching religious lessons to children in Ujjain, Christian lesson in history book
play icon3:32
Ujjain Breaking: Incident of teaching religious lessons to children in Ujjain, Christian lesson in history book
No Confidence Motion: PM Modi furious over Rahul's statement on Manipur - these people broke Mother India
play icon12:28
No Confidence Motion: PM Modi furious over Rahul's statement on Manipur - these people broke Mother India
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 11th August 2023
play icon5:56
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 11th August 2023
Know what to buy on Friday from Acharya Shiromani Sachin in Jyotish Guru
play icon5:48
Know what to buy on Friday from Acharya Shiromani Sachin in Jyotish Guru

