More Than 4,000 Women Return After Haj Without Mehram

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Delhi Haj Committee Chief Kausar Jahan on July 12 said that the number of women who went to Haj this year was record-breaking as 4,314 women returned after Haj without Mehram.
