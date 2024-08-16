Advertisement
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Today the Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Voting will be held on October 1 in Haryana and counting will be done on October 4. While elections will be held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of voting will be held on September 18 and the second phase on September 25 and the third i.e. final phase of voting will be held on October 1. But conducting elections amidst terrorist attacks is being seen as a big challenge.

