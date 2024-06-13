Advertisement
MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit injured, accident spot today

Jun 13, 2024
Kuwait Building Fire Update: This fire broke out in Kuwait's Mangaf city yesterday morning. The fire in the 6-storey building took the lives of 41 Indians one by one. This fire started in the kitchen on the ground floor of the building and soon its smoke spread to the upper floors. It was told that the workers lived in the building in which the fire broke out. Due to the fire, many people got trapped inside and then died due to various reasons. Some people got burnt in the fire. Some died due to smoke, while some jumped to save their lives and died in this. A total of 49 people died in this fire. But 41 of them were from India. There were some such lucky Indians too.

