Moscow Terror Attack: Atleast 40 dead, more than 100 injured

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
Moscow Terror Attack: At least 40 people have died in the terrorist attack in Russia's capital Moscow. Like 26/11, Russia has termed this attack as a terrorist attack. The attackers are still present in the Crocus City Hall. After the firing, there is a huge fire in the mall which is being extinguished with the help of helicopter.

