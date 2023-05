videoDetails

Move To Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes 2nd Surgical Strike On Black Money: Sushil Modi

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Welcoming the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday termed the move a "second surgical strike on black money".