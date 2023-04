videoDetails

Moving Gurugram Bus catches fire at Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

A case of fire in a moving bus has come to light in Gurugram. This accident happened due to fire in a moving bus on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The bus passengers got out safely in time. Please inform that there was no loss of life or property in this accident.