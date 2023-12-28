trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703542
MP Bus Accident Breaking: Horrific accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, 12 people burnt to death

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
MP Bus Accident Breaking: A horrific accident has taken place in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, 12 people have been burnt to death in a massive collision between a bus and a dumper. The driver of the dumper is also seriously injured. CM Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation into the accident. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced to the families of all the deceased.

