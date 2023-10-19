trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677351
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Election 2023: PM Modi Pens Letter to MP voters for support

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi has written a letter to the people of MP asking for their support in the assembly elections. He wrote that just as the people of Madhya Pradesh have supported BJP in the last 20 years, they should continue to support it in the same way.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim's Big Statement Against Virat Kohli's Aggression | Ind Vs Ban
play icon2:13
World Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim's Big Statement Against Virat Kohli's Aggression | Ind Vs Ban
Nitish Kumar Praises PM Modi during Dikshant Samaroh in Bihar
play icon1:18
Nitish Kumar Praises PM Modi during Dikshant Samaroh in Bihar
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from War Zone
play icon1:37
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from War Zone
Enthusiasm For Actor Vijay's
play icon2:47
Enthusiasm For Actor Vijay's "Leo" Evident In Theaters In Thiruvananthapuram And Chennai
Netanyahu Intensifies His Criticism Of Hamas In Response To Explosion At Gaza Hospital
play icon4:37
Netanyahu Intensifies His Criticism Of Hamas In Response To Explosion At Gaza Hospital

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim's Big Statement Against Virat Kohli's Aggression | Ind Vs Ban
play icon2:13
World Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim's Big Statement Against Virat Kohli's Aggression | Ind Vs Ban
Nitish Kumar Praises PM Modi during Dikshant Samaroh in Bihar
play icon1:18
Nitish Kumar Praises PM Modi during Dikshant Samaroh in Bihar
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from War Zone
play icon1:37
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from War Zone
Enthusiasm For Actor Vijay's
play icon2:47
Enthusiasm For Actor Vijay's "Leo" Evident In Theaters In Thiruvananthapuram And Chennai
Netanyahu Intensifies His Criticism Of Hamas In Response To Explosion At Gaza Hospital
play icon4:37
Netanyahu Intensifies His Criticism Of Hamas In Response To Explosion At Gaza Hospital
madya pradesh assembly news,Aseembly election,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,BJP,BJP News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,mp election 2023,election 2023,MP Assembly election,PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,MP BJP,मोदी,pm modi,मोदी समाचार,CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan,,topNews,Madhya Pradesh,Elections,hindi news MP Election 2023,PM Modi wrote a letter,the people of Madhya Pradesh,double engine government,chunav news,election news,