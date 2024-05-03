Advertisement
MP minister Gautam Tetwal's big statement on reservation

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
A big statement on reservation by Madhya Pradesh Government Minister Gotam Tetwal has come out. In Tetwal viral video, he is seen saying, 'If anyone touches reservation, he will burn his hands.'

