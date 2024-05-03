Advertisement
ST Hasan hits back on CM Yogi's remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Amidst the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque controversy, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave huge statement over Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Retaliating to this statement, SP MP ST Hasan made huge remark on Allah.

