Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746373
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Amit Shah over Razakar Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amit Shah had recently issued a statement over Razakar. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Amit Shah over Razakar Statement

All Videos

Know all about Karan Bhushan Singh
Play Icon02:52
Know all about Karan Bhushan Singh
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
Play Icon01:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
Rahul Gandhi files Nomination from Raebareli
Play Icon15:14
Rahul Gandhi files Nomination from Raebareli
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:13
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever
Play Icon00:34
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever

Trending Videos

Know all about Karan Bhushan Singh
play icon2:52
Know all about Karan Bhushan Singh
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
play icon1:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
Rahul Gandhi files Nomination from Raebareli
play icon15:14
Rahul Gandhi files Nomination from Raebareli
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
play icon1:13
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever
play icon0:34
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever