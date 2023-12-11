trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697762
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP New CM: Mohan Yadav touches Shivraj Singh Chouhan's feet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Mohan Yadav MP New CM Update: The suspense over the name of CM is over in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has elected Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new CM of MP. Mohan Yadav comes from the other backward class and has been a minister in the Shivraj government.
Follow Us

All Videos

MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
Play Icon4:44
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
Play Icon1:16
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM
Play Icon1:10
Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM
New CM Face: Which face will the race end today | MP | Rajasthan | CM Race
Play Icon20:13
New CM Face: Which face will the race end today | MP | Rajasthan | CM Race
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
Play Icon3:27
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370

Trending Videos

MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
play icon4:44
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
play icon1:16
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM
play icon1:10
Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM
New CM Face: Which face will the race end today | MP | Rajasthan | CM Race
play icon20:13
New CM Face: Which face will the race end today | MP | Rajasthan | CM Race
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
play icon3:27
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
mohan yadav ka video,mohan yadav mp cm,who is mohan yadav,mohan yadav mp new cm,minister mohan yadav,madhya pradesh cm mohan yadav,mp new cm live,mohan yadav kon hai,mohan yadav bane mp cm,minister mohan yadav news,MP News,minister mohan yadav speech,mohan yadav mp minister,mohan yadav education minister,mohan yadav on mp election,mohan yadav ujjain,mohan lal yadav,BJP,Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister,Breaking News,Shivraj Singh Chauhan,mp new cm update,