MP Sets up Adarsh Polling Booths to increase women participation

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Voting has begun. Today the fate of 2533 candidates on 230 seats will be decided. Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made for women in Madhya Pradesh. Adarash polling stations have been created for women in MP. This step has been taken to increase participation of women during voting.
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh

