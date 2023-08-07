trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645931
MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defeated the opposition on Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced the Delhi Service Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP Sudhanshu Trivedi has given a strong speech in support of the Delhi Bill.

