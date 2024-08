videoDetails

Muhammad Yunus-led government releases Jashimuddin Rahmani

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Yunus government of Bangladesh released Al-Qaeda terrorist Mufti Jasimuddin Rahmani. Ansarullah Bangla Team is linked to Al Qaeda... granted bail in all terrorism related cases... has also spewed venom against India.