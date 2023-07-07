trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631998
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari jail issue: Recovery notice to ex-Punjab CM Singh, Congress MLA Randhawa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has threatened to file a defamation case against CM Mann. He has shared a copy of the notice sent by the government by tweeting. He has tweeted that I have been sent a recovery notice of Rs 17 lakh 60 and I am ready to fight for it. This matter does not seem to be stopping now, in the midst of allegations and counter-allegations, CM Mann has issued a letter written by former Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle
play icon1:8
Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle
West Bengal: Firing in Cooch Behar, BJP-TMC workers clash, 4 injured
play icon0:39
West Bengal: Firing in Cooch Behar, BJP-TMC workers clash, 4 injured
In Varanasi today, PM Modi set to hand over keys to PMAY-G recipients
play icon6:55
In Varanasi today, PM Modi set to hand over keys to PMAY-G recipients
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
play icon0:59
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
play icon4:3
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle
play icon1:8
Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle
West Bengal: Firing in Cooch Behar, BJP-TMC workers clash, 4 injured
play icon0:39
West Bengal: Firing in Cooch Behar, BJP-TMC workers clash, 4 injured
In Varanasi today, PM Modi set to hand over keys to PMAY-G recipients
play icon6:55
In Varanasi today, PM Modi set to hand over keys to PMAY-G recipients
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
play icon0:59
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
play icon4:3
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
Amarinder Singh,Bhagwant Mann,Mukhtar Ansari,Punjab,Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,AAP,Congress,Hindi News,Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari news,mukhtar ansari case,mukhtar ansari cases,mukhtar ansari jail,mukhtar ansari don,don mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari up don,bahubali mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari crime,mukhtar ansari ka news,mukhtar ansari son,up police mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari wife,mukhtar ansari bahubali,mukhtar ansari convicted,mukhtar anasari,