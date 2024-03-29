Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Ambulance Driver Discusses Transporting Body in Uttar Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Manoj, the driver of the ambulance transporting the body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, sheds light on the situation, stating that the administration will guide the convoy's route. He emphasizes his role in transporting Ansari's body and defers to the administration for instructions on its final destination.

All Videos

PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India
Play Icon04:45
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Son Of Former BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai, Piyush Rai, Reacts
Play Icon00:41
 Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Son Of Former BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai, Piyush Rai, Reacts
PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
Play Icon02:24
PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
Play Icon04:19
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Play Icon04:58
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death

Trending Videos

PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India
play icon4:45
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Son Of Former BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai, Piyush Rai, Reacts
play icon0:41
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Son Of Former BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai, Piyush Rai, Reacts
PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
play icon2:24
PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
play icon4:19
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
play icon4:58
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death