Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, died of a heart attack on 28 March 2024. At the same time, after the post-mortem, Mukhtar will be laid to rest today in Ghazipur. Mukhtar Ansari was brought to Ghazipur through the dead body.

All Videos

Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
Play Icon15:35
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
Mukhtar Ansari died of poison or heart attack
Play Icon12:10
Mukhtar Ansari died of poison or heart attack
When Mukhtar Ansari's name came up in the attack on CM Yogi
Play Icon13:11
When Mukhtar Ansari's name came up in the attack on CM Yogi
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Play Icon44:13
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda
Play Icon07:46
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda

Trending Videos

Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
play icon15:35
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
Mukhtar Ansari died of poison or heart attack
play icon12:10
Mukhtar Ansari died of poison or heart attack
When Mukhtar Ansari's name came up in the attack on CM Yogi
play icon13:11
When Mukhtar Ansari's name came up in the attack on CM Yogi
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
play icon44:13
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda
play icon7:46
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda