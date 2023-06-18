NewsVideos
Mumbai Hotel Breaking: Fire broke out in Mumbai's 5 star Hotel Trident

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Mumbai Hotel Breaking: There is news of a fire in Mumbai's 5 Star Hotel Trident, no casualty is known about the cause of this fire, the fire was controlled by the hotel's fire safety system.

