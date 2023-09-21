trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665183
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The Ganesh pandal was prepared based on the theme of Mumbai Metro in the Ghatkopar area on September 20. The festival is celebrated every year with great fervour, with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for the darshan of Lord Ganesha. The ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebration began on September 19 and will end on the day of Anant Chaturdashi when the idol will be carried in a public procession with music and chanting and immersed in a river or sea.
