NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai Murder Case Update: Big revelation in Saraswati murder case, Rent Agreement came to the fore । Mira Road

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the Saraswati murder case of Mumbai. Important documents have come to the fore in the Mira Road murder case of Mumbai. Accused Manoj has got Rent Agreement done in his own name. The accused did not mention the name of his live-in partner Saraswati in the Rent Agreement.

All Videos

Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road
6:32
Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road
Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow
7:28
Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
1:3
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
0:52
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!

Trending Videos

6:32
Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road
7:28
Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow
1:3
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
0:52
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
mumbai mira road case,mira road murder case,Mumbai murder case,mumbai news murder case,mira road murder news,mira road murder,mumbai mira road,mira road death case,mumbai murder case news,mira road case,mumbai murder news,mira road society case,Mumbai Murder,mira road case news,mira road mumbai,mira road news,mira road breaking news,Zee News,mumbai live-in murder case,Man kills live-in-partner,Mumbai Murder Case Update,saraswati manoj case,