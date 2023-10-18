trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677016
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In "Very Poor" Category

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
The air quality in Mumbai on October 18 was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category with an air quality index of 301. A thick layer of smog engulfed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Marine Drive area as the air quality dropped drastically. Earlier on October 17, the air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category.
