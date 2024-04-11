Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Munawar Faruqui Loses Cool As People Throw Broken Eggs On Him - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A video capturing the shocking incident of Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui being targeted with thrown broken eggs at a restaurant has gone viral, igniting widespread outrage. As the footage spreads across social media, viewers express their condemnation of the attack and demand justice for Faruqui.

All Videos

Tallest Man Sets Genius World Record - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:16
Tallest Man Sets Genius World Record - Video Goes Viral
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon01:57
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal
School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
Play Icon01:37
School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
Play Icon00:20
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Play Icon00:40
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It

Trending Videos

Tallest Man Sets Genius World Record - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:16
Tallest Man Sets Genius World Record - Video Goes Viral
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon1:57
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal
School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
play icon1:37
School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
play icon0:20
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
play icon0:40
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It