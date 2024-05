videoDetails

Murder in Haryana's Hotel in Broad Daylight

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Haryana Hotel Murder: Horrific pictures of murder in broad daylight have emerged from Haryana, where more than 10 miscreants attacked two youths with sticks, sticks and sharp weapons in a hotel near the bus stand in Charkhi Dadri. While the other one is badly injured, the entire murder incident has been recorded in the CCTV installed there. Police have registered a case against 15 people including 10 named.