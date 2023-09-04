trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657507
Murder of RCP Singh's relative, anger erupted on JDU

Sep 04, 2023
A relative of BJP Leader RCP Singh has been shot dead. After which former Union Minister RCP Singh's anger has erupted on JDU.
